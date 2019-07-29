Man denies obtaining cash as bogus landlord by pretending to own Dundee flat

A trial has been set for a man who denies falsely obtaining more than £2,000 as a bogus landlord.

Edward Laing, of Back Dykes, Auchtermuchty, allegedly told six people that he was Gary Brogan and that he was entitled to advertise and rent out a property on St Vincent Street, Broughty Ferry, and was in a position to provide the occupancy rights in exchange for the payment of money.

Between May 16 and June 23 last year, the 36-year-old allegedly induced four people to transfer him £450 which they believed was a deposit and allegedly induced a woman to pay £950 made up of a deposit and the first month’s rent.

A new trial was fixed at Dundee Sheriff Court for November 6.