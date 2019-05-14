Man denies obtaining £2,000 as bogus landlord of Dundee property

A man has denied falsely obtaining more than £2,000 as a bogus landlord.

Edward Laing, of Back Dykes, Auchtermuchty, denies telling six people that he was Gary Brogan and that he was entitled to advertise and rent out a property on St Vincent Street, Broughty Ferry, and was in a position to provide the occupancy rights in exchange for the payment of money.

Between May 16 and June 23 last year the 36-year-old allegedly induced four people to transfer him £450 which they believed was a deposit for the property.

Laing also denies inducing a woman to pay £950 made up of a deposit and the first month’s rent. A trial was fixed for August 14 at Dundee Sheriff Court, with an intermediate diet on July 25.