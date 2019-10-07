Man denies murdering girlfriend by choking and stabbing her to death in Brechin

A man will stand trial accused of choking and stabbing his former girlfriend to death in Brechin.

Keith Rizzo, 23, is accused of killing Neomi Smith at a property in Swan Street in the Angus town on June 9 this year.

It is claimed he forced entry to the property and restricted Miss Smith’s breathing by compressing her neck.

Rizzo, is then alleged to have repeatedly struck the 23-year-old on the head and body with knives.

He faces a separate charge of assaulting Miss Smith, a care worker from Aberdeen, to her injury and danger of life between May 5 and June 8 2019, at Hudson’s Bar in Clerk Street in Brechin.

That charge alleges he hit Miss Smith’s head off a wall, punched her and caused her to lose consciousness by again compressing her neck.

He is further charged with threatening and abusive behaviour against Miss Smith.

Rizzo also faces allegations involving four other women between December 2014 and May 2019.

The indictment describes three of the women as his “ex-partner”.

The charges include claims he assaulted three of them and behaved in a threatening manner towards the other.

A final charge alleges Rizzo resisted arrest.

During an appearance at the High Court in Glasgow today he pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

Members of Miss Smith’s family were present in the public gallery in the court during the short hearing.

Both Rizzo’s defence lawyer, Donald Findlay QC, and prosecutor Duncan McPhie, said they were ready for a trial date to be set.

Judge Johanna Johnston QC fixed a trial due to begin in February 2020.

It is understood the case could last around eight days.

Rizzo was remanded in custody.