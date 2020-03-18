Trial fixed for man alleged to have threatened to behead woman in Dundee flat

A trial has been fixed for a man who allegedly threatened to murder a woman and chop her head off, in the block of flats where he lives.

Syed Shah, 26, is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and causing fear and alarm to six students on March 11.

It is alleged he shouted, swore, screamed and threatened violence before repeatedly slamming the front door of his flat.

Thereafter, he allegedly threw two bicycles into the common close before repeatedly kicking and banging on the door of a woman’s flat.

He denies threatening to murder her and chop her head off.

Prosecutors also allege that Shah, of India Buildings, Victoria Road, shouted and swore before making offensive remarks and violent threats towards police officers.

After pleading not guilty, Shah had a trial fixed for July.