Man denies ‘meat cleaver’ attack and robbery in Fife

A Fife man has appeared in court charged with the brutal assault and robbery of another man using a meat cleaver.

Steven Chalmers, 32, who is currently a prisoner at HMP Perth, denies assaulting Jake Alexander by repeatedly striking him on the body with the weapon or similar instrument to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment at an address in Forres Drive, Glenrothes, on July 30 last year.

Chalmers stands accused of attempting to grab Mr Alexander’s wallet from his hand, demanding that he hand over his wallet, holding a meat cleaver or similar instrument against his throat, pulling his jacket over his head and threatening him with violence.

He is further accused on indictment of robbing Mr Alexander of £180 and a quantity of candles, while the offences are alleged to have been committed after Chalmers had been granted bail on October 14, 2019, at Dundee Sheriff Court and October 28, 2019, at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The case called before Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist QC at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, where the sheriff agreed he could deal with proceedings in Chalmers’ absence.

The hearing had been lined up to take place on Tuesday afternoon, but it was brought forward to Tuesday morning as weather conditions worsened.

Defence solicitor Dewar Spence, who had gained instructions from Chalmers from prison via video link, confirmed that his client was maintaining his not guilty pleas to the charges libeled and suggested he was ready for trial.

A special defence of self defence has also been lodged with the court which will be considered when the trial finally calls later this year.

Procurator fiscal depute Claire Bremner said the Crown was also prepared for trial and invited the court to fix suitable dates.

A potential trial date of May 3 this year was fixed by the court, and Sheriff Gilchrist QC confirmed that Chalmers’ status will remain the same.

He was remanded in custody.