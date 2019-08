Gavin Skelly, of Troon Terrace, will stand trial accused of acting aggressively towards three people and behaving abusively in a police vehicle.

He allegedly shouted, swore, kicked a door, struck windows and made violent threats towards three people, including his partner, on Brown Constable Street on Sunday.

Skelly, 33, denies acting aggressively towards police during a journey between Sandeman Street and police headquarters. A trial was fixed for November 13.