Man denies making threats of violence and sexual remarks in Dundee city centre

Rostyslav Pechonov, of Harlow Place, denies behaving abusively in Dundee city centre.

Prosecutors allege that he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner on Ward Road and West Bell Street on March 29.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

Pechonov allegedly shouted, swore, made sexual remarks and threats of violence during the incident.

The 27-year-old appeared from custody to adhere to his not guilty pleas. A trial was fixed for November 7 with an intermediate diet on October 17.