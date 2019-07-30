Tuesday, July 30th 2019 Show Links
Man denies making threats of violence and sexual remarks in Dundee city centre

by Ciaran Shanks
July 30, 2019, 6:05 am
The offences were said to have taken place in Ward Road and West Bell Street (pictured).
Rostyslav Pechonov, of Harlow Place, denies behaving abusively in Dundee city centre.

Prosecutors allege that he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner on Ward Road and West Bell Street on March 29.

Pechonov allegedly shouted, swore, made sexual remarks and threats of violence during the incident.

The 27-year-old appeared from custody to adhere to his not guilty pleas. A trial was fixed for November 7 with an intermediate diet on October 17.

