Leigh Mills, 48, denies threatening two men who were due to give evidence at a trial.

Prosecutors allege that on West Bell Street on August 14 last year, Mills approached the two witnesses, who were due to give evidence in a case, before threatening them and saying that giving evidence would put their safety at risk.

It is alleged Mills, of Castle Street, Anstruther, attempted to pervert the course of justice as a result. He is due to stand trial on September 5.