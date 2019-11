A 46-year-old man denies making a sexual gesture and singing sectarian songs.

Steven Rourke, of Findhorn Street, allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner on Gruinard Terrace and on a journey in a police van to divisional headquarters on West Bell Street on June 23.

Rourke denies repeatedly banging on a door, shouting, swearing, singing sectarian songs and making a sexual gesture. He will stand trial in March.