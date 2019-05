Daryl Cattanach, of Cedarwood Drive, denies making racially offensive remarks in a city pub.

He is accused of shouting, making violent threats and making racially offensive comments towards Paul Roncone at Duke’s Corner, Brown Street, on April 21.

The 19-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared in the dock.

Cattanach had a trial fixed for August 19 with an intermediate diet on August 1.