Man denies making racial remarks and possessing drugs in Dundee

Charlie Hill, 35, appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to deny charges of drug possession and threatening behaviour.

Hill, of Tummel Place, is accused of shouting, swearing and uttering racial remarks at Constitution House on Constitution Road on April 24 and at Friarfield House on Barrack Street on May 31.

He is also charged with having zopiclone, etizolam and buprenorphine on October 5 on High Street.

A trial was set for December 5 with a pre-trial hearing on November 14. Hill was bailed meantime.