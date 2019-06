Thomas Reilly, of St Vincent Street, is accused of assaulting two men and making homophobic remarks.

Prosecutors allege Reilly attempted to punch Rory Johnston on Fort Street, Broughty Ferry, on May 27. Reilly then allegedly assaulted Michael Hibberd by headbutting him.

The 36-year-old is also accused of shouting, swearing and making homophobic remarks.

Reilly denies all three charges and had a trial fixed for October 2, with an intermediate diet on September 10.