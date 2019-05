A sheriff has set a trial date for a man accused of making abusive calls to his former partner.

Khalem McGowan, of Adamson Court, allegedly committed the offence at an address on Finlayson Crescent on January 15.

He denies making calls to the woman, as well as shouting, swearing and threatening violence towards her and her family. After continuing to plead not guilty to the charge, the 20-year-old had his trial set for May 10.