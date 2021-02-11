Man denies knocking woman unconscious in four-day attack

A man has continued to deny claims he forced a lit cigarette into a woman’s mouth before knocking her unconscious during a four-day attack.

Ross Ramsay is accused of repeatedly assaulting the woman at an address in Douglas between January 28 and February 1 last year.

He is also alleged to have attacked his mother and brother during a separate incident.

Ramsay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court via video link for a first diet hearing and continued to plead not guilty to all charges against him.

Prosecutors allege the 38-year-old stole a vehicle from an address on Hebrides Drive on November 19 2019 before attacking his mother on Finlarig Terrace on the same day.

He denies pursuing her, choking her with his jacket, pressing his arm against her face and pushing her against her car.

Court papers allege Ramsay repeatedly punched his brother on the head, pursued him, placed his arm around his neck and struck him on the body with a sharp object.

Ramsay also denies shouting, swearing and kicking a car during the same incident.

Between January 28 and February 1 last year at an address on Balunie Street, Ramsay is alleged to have engaged in an abusive course of conduct towards a woman who lived there.

He allegedly repeatedly refused to leave, seized her mobile phone when she tried to call for help and threw the phone into a garden.

Ramsay is also charged with seizing her leg and pulling her downstairs, pulling her by the body and forcing a lit cigarette into her mouth.

On January 30 last year, Ramsay allegedly entered the woman’s home uninvited while she was asleep and made abusive remarks towards her, repeatedly punched her on the head and body, pushed her against furniture and seized her throat.

Prosecutors allege he again entered uninvited on February 1 last year and threatened to kill her before locking her inside, took her keys and necklace and pulled her from a window when she tried to escape.

Ramsay denies dragging the woman along the ground, repeatedly striking her head against a door and repeatedly punching and kicking her on the head and body.

This allegedly rendered the woman unconscious and caused her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Ramsay, a prisoner at HMP Perth, had his first diet continued until later this month by Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC who continued to remand him in custody.

To better understand how our court reporting works, click here to view our online guide.