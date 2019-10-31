Man denies kicking woman and swearing at police on Dundee’s Seagate

A man has denied attacking a woman before abusing police officers in the city centre.

Barry McCarthy, of Commercial Street, is accused of kicking the woman on the body and knocking her to the ground on Seagate on September 27.

During the same incident, McCarthy allegedly shouted, swore and made threats of violence towards her. He additionally denies shouting at and threatening a man before shouting and swearing at two police officers.

The 41-year-old pleaded not guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court and had a trial fixed for February 24.

Sheriff John Rafferty also fixed an intermediate diet for February 4 before bailing McCarthy.