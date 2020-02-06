Man denies indecently assaulting woman while she was asleep at Dundee address

A man has denied indecently assaulting a woman while she was asleep.

Thomas Laing, of Millfield, Cupar, is accused of indecently assaulting her on various occasions between January 1 2009 and November 30 2019.

He faces a similar charge that allegedly took place between December 1 2010 and June 30 2012. The offences allegedly took place at an address in Dundee.

The 45-year-old is also accused of sexually assaulting a child between February 20, 2015 and June 17 2017, and faces a fourth allegation of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards three children. He will stand trial later this year.