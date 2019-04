George Finlay, of David Street, denies exposing himself in the city centre.

He is alleged to have exposed himself on Crichton Street on April 8, before behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the Italian Grill on City Square.

Finlay, 33, denies shouting and swearing at the venue as well as smashing two glasses.

He pleaded not guilty and a trial was fixed by Sheriff Pino Di Emidio for July 25.

An intermediate diet was also fixed for July 2.