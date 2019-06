A trial has been fixed for a man accused of a bottle attack at a city nightclub.

Graham Tarbett denies assaulting Adam Seluka at Aura nightclub, South Ward Road, on November 17 last year.

It is alleged that Tarbett, of Kemnay Gardens, struck him on the head with a bottle.

The 20-year-old pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for August 14 by Sheriff Tom Hughes. An intermediate diet was scheduled for July 25.