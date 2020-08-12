Man accused of having covert camera in communal Dundee garden to ‘spy on couple’

An Ardler man has denied spying on a couple and causing them fear and alarm.

Scott Campbell, of Turnberry Avenue, is accused of possessing a covert camera in a communal garden on Provost Road on August 8.

It is alleged that while in possession of the camera, Campbell attended at the property in the early hours of the morning and “maintained observations” on its occupants.

The 50-year-old allegedly listened into the activity of the occupants and caused two people to suffer fear and alarm as a result.

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell tendered a plea of not guilty on behalf of Campbell, who appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A trial was fixed for January by Sheriff Tom Hughes and Campbell was released on bail.