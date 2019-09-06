Friday, September 6th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Court

Man denies having weapons on Dundee Law and sexually assaulting paramedic

by Ciaran Shanks
September 6, 2019, 2:29 pm
© DC ThomsonDundee Law.
Dundee Law.
Send us a story

A 53-year-old man denies sexually assaulting a paramedic on the Law.

James Donaldson, of Milton Street, Monfieth, is also alleged to have been in charge of a car while unfit through drink or drugs on the hill on June 18, as well as being in possession of a knife and a baton

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Donaldson denies kicking PC Stuart Walker on the body as well as seizing a paramedic by the genitals.

A trial was fixed for September 27 by Sheriff George Way.

Breaking