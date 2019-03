A Hilltown man has been accused of carrying a knuckle duster at a Stobswell chemist.

Darren McHugh, 48, of Dallfield Court, Hilltown Terrace, is alleged to have been in possession of the offensive weapon at Boots on Albert Street on Saturday.

He pleaded not guilty to the allegation.

The case, before Sheriff Alastair Brown, was adjourned until June 13.