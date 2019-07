A man has denied allegations that he was caught with a knife and threatened to kill a man.

Charles Walker, of Dudhope Court, was allegedly found in possession of the weapon, as well as a pair of scissors, on Dunholm Road on Monday.

The 36-year-old then allegedly shouted, swore and threatened to kill a man in the street.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond fixed a trial for October 24, with an intermediate diet on October 3. Walker was bailed.