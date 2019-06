William Scott, 34, denies attacking a man with a hammer to the danger of his life on February 27.

He denies repeatedly striking a door, shouting, swearing and making violent threats on Baffin Street.

Scott is also alleged to have struck Thomas Foote on the head repeatedly with a hammer to his severe injury, permanent impairment, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Scott, a prisoner at Perth, had his first diet continued until July 2.