Shaun Rattray, 39, will stand trial after he denied domestically-aggravated assault against his partner.

Rattray, of Dunmore Street, entered a not guilty plea to charges that on August 23 at Pentland Avenue he grabbed his partner by the hair and spat at her, and that he repeatedly threw her phone to the ground, damaging it.

A trial diet was fixed for October 30 with a pre-trial hearing on October 10. Rattray was bailed meantime.