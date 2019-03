A trial has been fixed for a man accused of assault and brandishing a knife.

Kevin McPherson, of Byron Street, denies he attacked Bryan Robertson on Strathmartine Road on May 4 by engaging in a stand-up fight and brandishing a knife, while advancing towards him.

The 39-year-old also denies a charge of stealing a hat on the same date and from the same location.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond fixed a trial for June 19 with an intermediate diet on June 4.