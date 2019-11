Jamie Anderson, of Ogilvy Street, Tayport, denies acting aggressively towards a woman.

He is alleged to have entered the woman’s home on Catherine Place uninvited before acting aggressively, shouting, swearing, and repeatedly pressing the communal intercom on September 12.

Anderson, 30, is also accused of repeatedly striking a door while continuing to shout and act aggressively.

He continued to plead not guilty and a continued intermediate diet was fixed for later this month.