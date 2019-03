Dean Moran has denied charges of drug dealing, assault and robbery.

He is alleged to have supplied diamorphine at Transform, Brewery Lane, from November 19-26.

And it has also been alleged that Moran, 28, a prisoner at Perth, assaulted Barry Bryce and Angela McIntosh, both care of Police Scotland, at room four, Transform, Brewery Lane, and robbed them.

He will stand trial on April 10