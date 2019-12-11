Man denies driving dangerously on Dundee streets ‘in bid to avoid cops’

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of driving dangerously in a bid to avoid police.

Colin Sangster, a prisoner at HMP Perth, denies driving at excessive speed and on to pavements and grassed areas on Pitkerro Road and Pitairlie Road on September 18.

It is alleged that he drove on to a busy carriageway in an attempt to evade police, causing other road users to take evasive action, by driving on to the central reservation.

Sangster allegedly failed to slow down at a junction before mounting a pavement and driving on to a grassed area.

The 26-year-old did not appear in the dock to answer the charge.

Solicitors acting for Sangster submitted a letter intimating a plea of not guilty to the charge on his behalf.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown fixed a trial for April. An intermediate diet will take place in March.