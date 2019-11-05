Man denies driving dangerously in restricted zone

A man denies driving dangerously in a restricted zone before narrowly missing other cars.

Dale Ramsay, of Craigmount Road, is alleged to have driven dangerously after consuming alcohol on August 12 on Buttars Loan, South Road, and High Street, Lochee.

He is accused of driving at 60mph in a 30mph restricted zone before entering the opposing carriageway in the face of oncoming traffic. This allegedly caused other drivers to take evasive action in order to avoid colliding with Ramsay.

A second charge states that the 26-year-old attempted to pervert the course of justice by trying to run away from police officers while they attempted to breathalyse him.

Ramsay allegedly committed the offences while subject to five bail orders.

A trial was fixed for February 27 with an intermediate diet on February 6.