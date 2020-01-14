Man denies having metal pole and threatening violence in Dundee street

A man has denied behaving in an aggressive manner and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

Scott Reid, of Bellisle Place, pleaded not guilty to charges he shouted, swore an uttered threats of violence to another man.

It is also alleged that the 46-year-old did, without reasonable excuse or lawful authority, have with him an offensive weapon, namely a metal pole.

A trial date was set for May 1, with an intermediate diet on April 22.