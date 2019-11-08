Man denies careless driving and punching police officer during Dundee incident

Emilio Places-Rey, of Perth Road, denies driving carelessly before assaulting a police officer.

He allegedly drove carelessly on Dock Street on Sunday before colliding with a barrier.

Places-Rey allegedly punched PC James Buchanan on the head repeatedly before shouting and swearing at officers.

The 43-year-old allegedly failed to provide two specimens of breath to ascertain his fitness to drive.

A trial was fixed for February, with an intermediate diet the same month.