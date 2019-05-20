Man denies breaking into Dundee home and repeatedly striking victim with two knives

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of carrying out a knife attack in Menzieshill.

Daniel Blake, a prisoner of HMP Perth, allegedly broke into a flat in Leith Walk on January 17 before repeatedly striking Jordan Cathro on the head and body with two knives to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement, to the danger of his life with the intent to rob him of drugs and money.

The 40-year-old denies possessing the two blades as well as threatening to murder Mr Cathro.

Two days later on Byron Street, Blake allegedly struck a car repeatedly with a machete and a metal pole.

Blake had a trial fixed for June 14.