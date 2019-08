A man is set to stand trial after he denied breaking into a flat at Christmas and stealing several items.

Stuart Heary, 29, of Arthurstone Terrace, pleaded not guilty to a charge that on or between December 25-26 2017 he broke into a flat on Dens Road and stole trainers, six bottles of aftershave and two inhalers.

A trial date was set for November 29, with an intermediate diet on November 12. Heary was ordained to appear at both hearings and his bail was continued.