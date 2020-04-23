Arbroath man denies attacking former partner, kicking a dog, and putting ex’s phone in the toilet

A 34-year-old man has continued to deny claims that he attacked his partner and kicked her dog.

Raymond Johnston allegedly carried out the attacks at an address on St Vigeans Road, Arbroath, on March 24.

Prosecutors also allege that Johnston was in breach of bail conditions by contacting the woman and being in her house.

It is alleged that Johnston breached the conditions, granted in January, by entering the street and contacting her.

Johnston thereafter denies shouting, swearing, making abusive remarks towards the woman, kicking various items and kicking a Staffordshire bull terrier.

He also allegedly seized the woman’s body, shook her and threw an item at her head.

A final charge alleges that Johnston wilfully and recklessly caused damage to property by placing a mobile phone in a toilet and causing damage to it.

Johnston, of Arbroath’s Anderson Street, continued to plead not guilty to all charges when he appeared for an intermediate diet at Dundee Sheriff Court. Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fixed a new trial for October and granted Johnston bail.