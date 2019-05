Kyle Ewing, of Findowrie Street, denies attacking officers in a police van.

The 26-year-old denies shouting, kicking a door, making abusive remarks, repeatedly butting the van with his head and kicking a door on a journey between Pitkerro Road and West Bell Street.

Ewing also denies elbowing PC Jaspal Chita, placing PC Tony Weed in a headlock as well as struggling with them and PC Nicola Fotheringham.

A trial was fixed for August 22.