Man denies attacking pregnant ex-partner and breaching coronavirus lockdown in Perth

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of headbutting his pregnant ex-partner and not complying with coronavirus legislation.

Shaun Morrison, 29, is also accused of threatening to kill the woman and directing threatening remarks towards her over FaceTime.

Prosecutors firstly alleged that on March 27 on Darnhall Drive, Perth, Morrison used the video call app to make abusive remarks towards her before threatening to attend her property and commit acts of violence.

Morrison denies attending the property on the same day and headbutting her on the face.

On April 4 at the same address, Morrison allegedly called the woman and threatened to kill her.

He is accused of attending and knocking on the door repeatedly as well as being outwith his home without a reasonable excuse, in line with the Health Protection (coronavirus) legislation.

Morrison, of the Ark Housing Association, Arkbrae, Perth, pleaded not guilty to all the charges he faces at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Graeme Napier fixed a trial for September, scheduled to take place at Perth Sheriff Court.