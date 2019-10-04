Man denies attacking partner with a broom in flat in Dundee and stalking her

A man denies attacking his partner before repeatedly harrassing her.

David Lindsay is accused of punching the woman on the head, knocking her to the floor, repeatedly striking her on the face with a broom and kicking her to the body on Kinghorne Walk on May 23.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The 35-year-old, of Toll Road, Guardbridge, also denies stalking the woman by repeatedly phoning and texting her and attending her home uninvited between May 23 and August 13.

On May 26, Lindsay allegedly sent messages to a man threatening to burn his house down.

A trial was fixed for Dundee Sheriff Court on December 9, with an intermediate diet on November 19. Lindsay was bailed.