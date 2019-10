A 35-year-old man has denied attacking his partner and throwing a statue at her.

Paul Forbes is accused of repeatedly punching the woman on the head and body on St Peter Street on September 25.

He allegedly pushed the woman, causing her to strike her head on a wall, before choking her and throwing a statue at her. Forbes, of Rockwell Place, also denies shouting, swearing and damaging property.

A trial was fixed for December 27.