Man denies attacking partner and struggling with police at home address in Dundee

Mark Fisher, of Finmore Street, denies attacking his partner and struggling with police.

The 41-year-old denies that he struck the woman on the face, pushed her on the body, repeatedly kicked her and dragged her across the floor on the street where he lives last Monday.

Fisher allegedly shouted, damaged property and broke glass bottles before struggling violently with two officers.

A trial was fixed for October 1, with an intermediate diet on September 12.