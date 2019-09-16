Man denies attacking former partner during Dundee taxi journey

Ryan Maich, of Beauly Avenue, denies attacking his former partner in a taxi.

He is alleged to have punched the woman on the head and made violent threats during a journey between Summerfield Avenue and Beauly shops on an occasion between March 1 and March 20 this year.

Maich is additionally accused of assaulting another woman, his then-partner, by running at her, pushing her into a car door, repeatedly punching her and pulling her top over her on Ashmore Street on March 29.

The 24-year-old pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for November 22 with an intermediate diet on November 5. He was granted bail.