A trial has been fixed for a man accused of attacking court staff and trying to flee the dock.

Daniel Ferrara, of Princes Street, denies punching a female staff member on the head at Dundee Sheriff Court on November 30 2017.

The 26-year-old allegedly tried to break free from custody by running up a set of stairs from G4S guards, trying to escape from court and avoid proceedings.

Ferrara had a trial fixed for August 5 by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.