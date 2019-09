A 40-year-old man is accused of attacking a child on a bus.

Ryan Ross, of St Nicholas Place, is charged with adopting an aggressive demeanour towards the child within a bus on Fintry Drive on September 17.

He denies repeatedly seizing the child on the head, pushing the youngster and pulling them by their hair while making violent threats.

Ross had a trial fixed for November 25 with an intermediate diet on November 5.