Man denies assaulting three men in Dundee student flat

Rikki Learman, 29, denies assaulting three men in student accommodation.

It is alleged that Learman punched and kicked Fletcher Hiorns on the head and body at Parker House, Parker Street, on July 22 last year.

He is also accused of repeatedly punching Stephen Jenkins on the head as well as pushing Adam Roden on the body and punching him on the head.

Learman, of High Street, Redcar, denies shouting, swearing, behaving aggressively and making violent threats.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown fixed a trial for June 6 with an intermediate diet on May 21.