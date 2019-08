A 35-year-old man denies assaulting his partner and damaging her phone.

Craig Carter will stand trial on October 18 accused of using his body to push the woman and cause her to fall over at an address on Liff Terrace on Wednesday.

Carter, of Toll Crescent, Forfar, is alleged to have damaged the woman’s phone and caused her fear and alarm by trying to remove a child from her address.

An intermediate diet was also fixed for October 3.