Man denies assaulting McDonald’s manager in Dundee city centre restaurant

A man has appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court court accused of assaulting three people at McDonald’s Reform Street, including the duty manager,

Daryll Lee Cruickshanks, 20, of Emmock Woods Grove, denies that on August 25 he assaulted shift manager Fraser Madden by punching him on the head and striking him on the head with his head, throwing a chair at him and kicking him on the body to his injury.

He also denies assaulting Alastair Ramsay by punching him on the head and pushing him on the body to his injury and assaulting Shannon Richardson by punching her on the head to her injury.

Cruickshanks and a teenage girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, both deny behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, shouting and swearing and threatening violence in an aggressive manner.

Trial was set for November 21 with an intermediate diet on December 12.