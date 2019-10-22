Tuesday, October 22nd 2019 Show Links
Man denies assaulting man with bag of chicken in Dundee supermarket

by Ciaran Shanks
October 22, 2019, 1:21 pm
© DC ThomsonThe Asda Myrekirk store in Dundee.
A man has denied an allegation that he threw a bag of chicken at another man in a city supermarket.

Ryan Leddie, of Tweed Crescent, is accused of assaulting James Handyside at Asda Myrekirk by throwing chicken at him on July 5.

Leddie is also alleged to have repeatedly shouted, sworn, challenged people to fight and acted aggressively.

The 46-year-old, who represented himself, pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for February 14.

An intermediate diet was also fixed for January 23.

