Ryan Maich, of Beauly Avenue, denies attacking his former partner in a taxi.

He is alleged to have punched the woman on the head and made violent threats during a journey between Summerfield Avenue and Beauly Avenue shops on an occasion between March 1 and 20.

The 24-year-old maintained pleas of not guilty when he appeared for an intermediate diet.

Maich will stand trial later this month.