A 37-year-old man denies assaulting and robbing a man outside a city pub.

Kevin Pluck is alleged to have attacked Gary MacNair outside of Ferrari’s on Ogilvie Street on December 9 last year.

Pluck, a prisoner of HMP Perth, denies pushing him causing him to fall before seizing his clothing, punching him and holding him on the ground before robbing him of £15.

A trial was fixed for June 5.