Man denies assaulting and racially abusing Dundee pub staff member

A 28-year-old man denies carrying out an assault at a city bar.

Jamie Sherry is alleged to have attacked Terry Everett during the course of his employment at Sportsterz, Ward Road, on May 26 by punching him on the head.

Sherry, of Ogilvy’s Close, Kirriemuir, also denies shouting, swearing and making racially abusive remarks towards Mr Everett.

Appearing in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court before Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC, Sherry had a not guilty plea tendered on his behalf.

A guilty plea to possessing cannabis resin, a Class B drug, was accepted by the Crown. A trial was fixed for September 19, with an intermediate diet on August 29.