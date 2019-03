Daniel Wood, of Baldovan Terrace, will stand trial accused of assault.

The 29-year-old is alleged to have attacked Callum Stewart on The Esplanade, Broughty Ferry, on November 17 last year by repeatedly punching and kicking him to the head and body.

After a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf, a trial was fixed for June 5.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown also scheduled an intermediate diet for May 21.